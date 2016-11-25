World

November 25, 2016 4:36 AM

French police hunt masked attacker who fatally stabbed woman

By SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press
PARIS

Some 100 police officers are searching for a gunman suspected of stabbing an elderly woman to death in a retirement home for Catholic missionaries in southern France.

A spokesman for the gendarmerie, or military police, said on Friday the searches are continuing in a larger area, with help from police dogs, around the village of Montferrier-sur-Lez, near the city of Montpellier.

He said all possible motives for the killing are being explored and he couldn't rule out a terrorist act at this point. He was not authorized to be publicly named.

The identity of the masked assailant, believed to be armed with a shotgun and a knife, remains unclear.

The body of the woman was found late Thursday, gagged and tied up outside the building with three stab wounds.

Related content

World

Comments

Videos

Massive destruction along Haiti's southern coast after Hurricane Matthew

View more video

Nation & World Videos