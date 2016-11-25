Turkey says soldier killed in north Syria clashes

Turkey's state-run news agency says one Turkish soldier has been killed and five lightly wounded in clashes in Syria, a day after three Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack Ankara claims was by Syrian government forces.
Citing a report by the Turkish Armed Forces, Anadolu Agency said Friday the clashes occurred in the fight against the Islamic State group in al-Bab as part of the ongoing Euphrates Shield operation.
Turkey sent ground troops into northern Syria to support Turkey-backed Syrian opposition forces in clearing a border area of Islamic State group militants and to curb Kurdish territorial expansion.
Anadolu says four opposition fighters were also killed in the clashes and 25 wounded. Turkish jets and artillery also hit multiple IS group targets in the area.
