Philippine troops assault militants blamed for bombing

2:24 Helicopters play vital role in fighting western NC wildfires Pause

1:59 Behind the scenes fighting western North Carolina wildfires

1:17 Wrightsville Beach prepares for Hurricane Matthew

0:38 Heavy surf from Matthew pounds Sunset Beach

0:22 Even Hurricane Matthew can't stop a good selfie

1:50 Winds and waves from Matthew come ashore in Wrightsville Beach

2:57 Relive NC State's victory over UNC

2:04 Shop Small Business Saturday In Raleigh

1:29 Emotional Ryan Switzer after loss: 'I played my heart out'