World

November 27, 2016 10:31 PM

China detains 9 managers after plant collapse kills 74

The Associated Press
BEIJING

Chinese authorities have detained nine executives responsible for a power plant where 74 workers were killed when an under-construction cooling tower collapsed.

State media reported Monday that those held included the board chairman of engineering firm Hebei Yineng, which has a history of workplace deaths in its projects.

The workers were building a circular cooling tower in the southern province of Jiangxi when the interior scaffolding collapsed last Wednesday, releasing a cascade of steel, concrete and wooden planks. It was one of China's deadliest workplace accidents in recent years and prompted calls from government officials for stepped-up inspections and a renewed emphasis on worker safety.

Investigators previously announced the detentions of 13 people after the accident. It wasn't immediately clear if the suspects identified Monday were included in that total.

Related content

World

Comments

Videos

Massive destruction along Haiti's southern coast after Hurricane Matthew

View more video

Nation & World Videos