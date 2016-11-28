‘I felt eternal hell’: These crabs can lift 60 pounds, and put a hurting on a hand

1:59 Behind the scenes fighting western North Carolina wildfires Pause

3:08 Hurricane Matthew: The Aftermath

1:11 Princeville residents get first look at flooded homes

1:44 Hurricane Matthew: Free gas for those in need in flooded Lumberton, NC

0:53 Tar River floods, closes Pitt-Greenville, NC airport, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Sunday

3:02 Students describe the scene of Ohio State attack

1:22 Chairman: 'Everything is politically motivated in an election'