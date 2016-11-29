A hotline that wasn’t so hot made botched U.S.-led airstrike in Syria worse

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged hundreds of homes, buildings say officials Pause

0:50 Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations

3:08 Hurricane Matthew: The Aftermath

1:48 McCrory: 'This has potential for NC to see the worst flooding since Hurricane Floyd in 1999'

1:44 Hurricane Matthew: Free gas for those in need in flooded Lumberton, NC

0:53 Tar River floods, closes Pitt-Greenville, NC airport, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016

3:20 NC GOP wants Durham vote recount

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Sunday

3:58 Bishop Burbidge talks about leaving Raleigh for his new position in Virginia