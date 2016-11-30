Millions of ‘missing’ Chinese girls may not be dead – or even missing – after all

3:20 NC GOP wants Durham vote recount Pause

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged hundreds of homes, buildings say officials

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:09 Charlotte police release body- and dash-cam video of Scott shooting

16:19 Backstage with the Grinch

4:02 Sen. Rucho: Board of Elections should make Durham recount ballots; be more transparent

1:22 Chairman: 'Everything is politically motivated in an election'

2:16 Civitas files lawsuit challenging same-day registration votes

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'