For 10 years, a fake U.S. embassy in Ghana sold illegal visas and ID papers

1:59 Anti-Klan rally on Moore Square Pause

1:39 Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense

2:07 Carolina Ballet begins annual run of The Nutcracker

0:51 Becoming the Grinch

7:34 NC State's Mark Gottfried says the team is getting better

2:25 Holiday Places: Flotilla draws thousands for boat parade and giant fireworks display

3:20 NC GOP wants Durham vote recount

3:12 Duke's Krzyzewski praises team's toughness in win over Michigan State

1:32 Two dead following shooting at Raleigh hotel