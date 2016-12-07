Attack on Toronto high school thwarted, 17-year-old arrested

Police allege a 17-year-old boy plotted to attack on a Toronto high school that would have coincided with the 27th anniversary of an antifeminist rampage that left 14 women dead at a Canadian university campus.
Toronto police Detective Len Nicholson said Wednesday they received a tip from someone from the U.S. West Coast, where the person saw the threat mentioning the École Polytechnique massacre on a blogging site.
Toronto high school Oakwood Collegiate Institute was the target.
Police seized a machete, a hatchet, two swords, four knives and arrows after conducting a search warrant on a home Tuesday. They allege the plan was to take place later that day at the school.
The 17-year-old boy has been charged with uttering threats of bodily harm and uttering death threats.
