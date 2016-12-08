S. Korea prepares for likely presidential impeachment vote

Lawmakers and members of opposition Justice Party shout slogans during a rally demanding the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. Park, who faces the political fight of her life as lawmakers attempt to force her from office over prosecution claims that she helped a confidante extort money and favors from companies and manipulate state affairs. The signs read: "Impeach Park Geun-hye immediately."
Lawmakers and members of opposition Justice Party with banners march during a rally demanding the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. Park aces the political fight of her life as lawmakers attempt to force her from office over prosecution claims that she helped a confidante extort money and favors from companies and manipulate state affairs. The signs read: "Impeach Park Geun-hye immediately."
Lawmakers and members of opposition Justice Party with signs stand during a rally demanding the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. Park aces the political fight of her life as lawmakers attempt to force her from office over prosecution claims that she helped a confidante extort money and favors from companies and manipulate state affairs. The signs read: "Impeach Park Geun-hye immediately."
Lawmakers and members of opposition Justice Party hold signs during a rally demanding the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. Park, who faces the political fight of her life as lawmakers attempt to force her from office over prosecution claims that she helped a confidante extort money and favors from companies and manipulate state affairs. The signs read: "Impeach Park Geun-hye immediately."
Lawmakers of opposition parties wait for the plenary session as they put placards reading "President Park Geun-hye, Impeachment" at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament introduced an impeachment motion Thursday on President Park Geun-hye, setting up a likely vote Friday on whether to suspend her powers over a huge political scandal. A parliamentary official reported the motion to a plenary session, which means an impeachment vote must take place between 24 and 72 hours. Friday is the final day of the current parliamentary regular session.
Lawmakers of opposition parties wait for the plenary session as they put placards reading "President Park Geun-hye, Impeachment" at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament introduced an impeachment motion Thursday on President Park Geun-hye, setting up a likely vote Friday on whether to suspend her powers over a huge political scandal. A parliamentary official reported the motion to a plenary session, which means an impeachment vote must take place between 24 and 72 hours. Friday is the final day of the current parliamentary regular session.
Director General of South Korean National Assembly Kwon Youngjin, bottom, reports the impeachment motion as National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun, top, listens during the plenary session at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament introduced an impeachment motion Thursday on President Park Geun-hye, setting up a likely vote Friday on whether to suspend her powers over a huge political scandal. A parliamentary official reported the motion to a plenary session, which means an impeachment vote must take place between 24 and 72 hours. Friday is the final day of the current parliamentary regular session.
Protesters supporting South Korean President Park Geun-hye shout slogans during a rally opposing the impeachment of Park in front of the ruling Saenuri Party headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament introduced an impeachment motion Thursday on Park, setting up a likely vote Friday on whether to suspend her powers over a huge political scandal. The letters read "Oppose the impeachment. "
A protester supporting South Korean President Park Geun-hye shouts slogans during a rally opposing the impeachment of Park in front of the ruling Saenuri Party headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament introduced an impeachment motion Thursday on Park, setting up a likely vote Friday on whether to suspend her powers over a huge political scandal. The letters read "Oppose the impeachment. "
Protesters supporting South Korean President Park Geun-hye shout slogans during a rally opposing the impeachment of Park in front of the ruling Saenuri Party headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament introduced an impeachment motion Thursday on Park, setting up a likely vote Friday on whether to suspend her powers over a huge political scandal. The letters read "Oppose the impeachment. "
A protester weeps as she marches toward the National Assembly during a rally demanding the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament introduced an impeachment motion Thursday on Park, setting up a likely vote Friday on whether to suspend her powers over a huge political scandal. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon).
A protester holds up a banner during a rally demanding the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye near the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament introduced an impeachment motion Thursday on Park, setting up a likely vote Friday on whether to suspend her powers over a huge political scandal. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon).
Members of the main opposition Democratic Party hold candles during a rally demanding the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament introduced an impeachment motion Thursday against President Park Geun-hye, setting up a likely vote Friday on whether to suspend her powers over a huge political scandal.
South Korean journalists hold up cards during a rally demanding the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye in front of the ruling Saenuri Party headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament introduced an impeachment motion Thursday on Park, setting up a likely vote Friday on whether to suspend her powers over a huge political scandal. The signs read "Park Geun-hye to step down." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon).
