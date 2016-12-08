World

S. Korea prepares for likely presidential impeachment vote

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

South Korean lawmakers are preparing for a likely impeachment vote against President Park Geun-hye that, if successful, would drive her from power amid a corruption scandal.

The vote will probably happen Friday, which is the last day of the current parliamentary regular session.

The opposition feels confident because dozens of members of Park's ruling party have said they'll vote to impeach.

Parliament faces huge pressure to act. Millions of South Koreans have taken to the streets in fury over what prosecutors say was collusion by Park and a longtime friend to extort money from companies and to give that friend extraordinary sway over government decisions.

If the vote passes, the country's Constitutional Court will have up to 180 days to determine whether to formally end Park's presidency.

