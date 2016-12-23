The Latest: Mother of Berlin attacker: Who was behind him?

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed' Pause

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2

9:41 Emotions run high as legislature considers repeal of HB2

0:37 Emotional Grayson Allen talks about tripping Elon player

4:40 Sharp words fly between NC senators during HB2 debate

9:31 Berger frustrated after failure to repeal HB2

5:18 Roy Williams on win over Northern Iowa and the NCAA investigation