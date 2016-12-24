Nigeria: Boko Haram is crushed, forced out of last enclave

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed' Pause

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

0:37 Emotional Grayson Allen talks about tripping Elon player

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2

9:31 Berger frustrated after failure to repeal HB2

1:00 UNC's Nazair Jones on Stanford's McCaffrey: "I can't blame him."

0:56 Did this marriage proposal involving a fake police standoff go too far?

3:46 Climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine