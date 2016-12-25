Afghan official: 2 civilians killed in bomb blast

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed' Pause

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

5:18 Roy Williams on win over Northern Iowa and the NCAA investigation

1:32 Christmas: A Major Production For Local Churches

2:27 UNC academic scandal explained

4:05 Merry Christmas from the President and the First Lady

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2

1:00 UNC's Nazair Jones on Stanford's McCaffrey: "I can't blame him."