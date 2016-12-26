Japan, US set to sign pact to limit US base worker immunity

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed' Pause

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

4:05 Merry Christmas from the President and the First Lady

2:18 Governor McCrory concedes race to Roy Cooper

0:45 On Christmas morning, carolers sing for a captive audience

1:44 Coach K: Grayson Allen suspended indefinitely

1:27 Coach K on Grayson Allen's trip: 'Unacceptable'

4:40 Sharp words fly between NC senators during HB2 debate