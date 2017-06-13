In this image made from video provided by Celeste Thomas @MAMAPIE, a building is on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London. One side of the building appeared to be in flames.
June 13, 2017 11:29 PM

Firefighters battling massive blaze in London high-rise

The Associated Press
LONDON

Firefighters were battling a massive fire and evacuating residents from the burning 27-floor building in London early Wednesday morning.

One side of the building appeared to be in flames, and 45 fire engines and 200 firefighters were called to the scene.

The London Fire Brigade tweeted that the fire involved the second to the top floor and a number of people were being treated for a range of injuries.

The building is the Grenfell Tower in the North Kensington area.

George Clarke, the presenter of "Amazing Spaces," told Radio 5 Live he was covered in ash even though he was 100 meters (yards) from the scene.

He said he saw people waving flashlights from the top levels of the building and saw rescuers "doing an incredible job" trying to get people out.

