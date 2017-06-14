Prosecutors give summation at trial of Khmer Rouge leaders

Visitors watch human skulls and bones of victims in Khmer Rouge regime on display at Choeung Ek memorial on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Prosecutors at the trial in Cambodia of the surviving top leaders of the former Khmer Rouge regime have begun summing up their case, declaring that, despite the defendants’ denials, the evidence clearly showed they knew of the suffering and deaths of their countrymen. An estimated 1.7 million Cambodians died during communist group’s bloody reign in the late 1970s. Heng Sinith AP Photo