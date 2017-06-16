World

Trial of mother of Thai student dissident begins

Testimony has begun in the trial of a prominent Thai student dissident's mother who faces up to 15 years in prison for writing the word "yeah" in a Facebook conversation about the country's monarchy.

Domestic worker Patnaree Chankij is accused of insulting the monarchy, a crime known as lese majeste. She has pleaded innocent, saying she was just acknowledging what the other person in the chat was saying when he criticized the monarchy.

Critics believe the real purpose of the charge is to pressure her son, Siriwit Seritiwat, who is one of the most outspoken activists against the military junta that overthrew a democratically elected government in a coup in 2014.

London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors
At London tower fire scene, yells of "She needs help"
Chaos after explosions at Ariana Grande concert

