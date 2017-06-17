Police officers and safety personnel stand at the entrance of the Centro Andino shopping center after and explosion rocked the place, in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, June 17, 2017. Authorities reported one woman was killed and 11 people injured.
World

June 17, 2017 9:31 PM

The Latest: Death toll rises to 3 in blast at Colombia mall

The Associated Press
BOGOTA, Colombia

The latest on deadly explosion in upscale mall in tourist district of Colombia's capital (all times local):

8:25 p.m.

Colombian authorities now say three people, including a French woman, have been killed in a powerful explosion at one of the busiest shopping centers in the South American nation's capital.

Officials say nine more people have injuries from Saturday's blast at the upscale Centro Andino in the heart of Bogota's tourist district.

Mayor Enrique Penalosa is calling it a "cowardly terrorist bombing."

Witnesses have told of being evacuated from movie theaters and stores after a blast in a second-floor women's' bathroom. Ambulances and firetrucks rushed to the scene and the injured were taken to a hospital, where two later died.

