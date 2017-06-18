Israeli border police arrest a Palestinian during clashes in the West Bank village of Deir Abu Mash'al near Ramallah, Saturday, June 17, 2017. Israel security forces raided the village a day after an attack in Jerusalem killed a police officer. The three Palestinian attackers were from the village.
June 18, 2017 6:04 AM

Israel revokes Ramadan goodwill measures after deadly attack

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

Israel's prime minister says he has revoked visitation rights for Palestinians that were approved for the holy month of Ramadan following a deadly attack on an Israeli servicewoman.

Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that preparations are underway to destroy the homes of the attackers and tighten security at the entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem. Three Palestinians armed with knives and an automatic weapon carried out near simultaneous attacks at two locations Friday night. Police Staff Sgt. Maj. Hadas Malka, 23, was stabbed to death.

At his weekly Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu lashed out at Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas for not condemning the attack.

Israel had previously announced a series of goodwill measures for Ramadan that included access for 100 Gaza residents to attend prayers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque.

