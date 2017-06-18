One arrested after vehicle hits pedestrians near mosque in London

London police are on the scene of an incident where a vehicle hit pedestrians, according to London’s Metropolitan Police Service. One person has been arrested.
“There are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene,” according to police.
The incident happened on Seven Sisters Road, which is located in north London. The incident happened shortly after midnight on Monday morning in London.
Police are on the scene and are dealing with a major incident in Seven Sisters Road https://t.co/eYPjbVvlZG pic.twitter.com/BzVdQUNfw8— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 19, 2017
We have sent a number of resources to an incident in Seven Sisters Road. More information will follow when we have it.— London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) June 18, 2017
The Muslim Council of Britain tweeted that it has been informed “that a van has run over worshippers as they left #FinsburyPark Mosque.” The Muslim Council of Britain bills itself as “a national representative Muslim umbrella body.”
BREAKING: We have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left #FinsburyPark Mosque. Our prayers are with the victims. https://t.co/FSE5m3bFpo— MCB (@MuslimCouncil) June 19, 2017
Earlier this month, eight people were killed in attacks on and near London Bridge. Two of the men were considered extremist Muslims. In March, four people were killed, including the assailant, and about 20 were injured when a man drove his car into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge and then stabbed an armed police officer to death. In July of 2016, 84 people were killed and more than 400 were injured when an attacker drove a truck into a huge Bastille Day crowd in Nice, France.
Comments