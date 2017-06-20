World

June 20, 2017 2:38 AM

No one hurt when plane makes emergency landing in Poland

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

A spokesman for Polish firefighters says a plane with 94 people aboard flying from Gdansk to Copenhagen returned to the airport and made an emergency landing after smoke appeared on board. No injuries were reported.

Marian Hinca, spokesman firefighters in Gdansk, said the crew turned back to Lech Walesa airport and made an emergency landing Tuesday morning after smoke appeared in the plane. There were 88 passengers and six crew members aboard the Scandinavian Airlines plane. They were evacuated through emergency exits.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors

London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors 0:36

London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors
At London tower fire scene, yells of 0:46

At London tower fire scene, yells of "She needs help"
Chaos after explosions at Ariana Grande concert 0:53

Chaos after explosions at Ariana Grande concert

View More Video