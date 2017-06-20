Australia suspends airstrikes in Syria after US downed jet

FILE - In this June 13, 2017 file photo, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington. Dunford said Monday, June 19, 2017, that Washington and Moscow are in delicate discussions to tamp down tensions arising from the U.S. shootdown of a Syrian fighter jet, which the Russians called a violation of a U.S.-Russian understanding on avoiding air incidents. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo