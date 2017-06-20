World

June 20, 2017 7:36 AM

The Latest: Somalia blast kills at least 15, police say

The Associated Press
MOGADISHU, Somalia

The Latest on a suicide car bomb blast in Somalia's capital (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

Police say the death toll from a suicide car bomb blast at a district headquarters in Somalia's capital has risen to 15.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says that toll may rise. At least nine people were wounded, with some badly hurt.

Hussein says most of the dead are civilians.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility for the attack via its Shahada News Agency, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

___

2:20 p.m.

A police officer says a suicide car bomber has detonated at a district headquarters in Somalia's capital, killing at least seven people.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the bomber posing as a milk delivery van sneaked into the Wadajir district headquarters in Mogadishu.

Hussein says most of the dead are civilians.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility for the attack via its Shahada News Agency, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

The blast comes less than a week after al-Shabab gunmen carried out an overnight siege on a popular restaurant in the Somali capital, killing at least 31 people.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors

London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors 0:36

London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors
At London tower fire scene, yells of 0:46

At London tower fire scene, yells of "She needs help"
Chaos after explosions at Ariana Grande concert 0:53

Chaos after explosions at Ariana Grande concert

View More Video