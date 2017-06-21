Video of mom demanding a white doctor for her son has Canada outraged – and worried

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:36 London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors Pause 0:46 At London tower fire scene, yells of "She needs help" 0:53 Chaos after explosions at Ariana Grande concert 2:10 How to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in space 2:22 Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:11 Trump’s Syria Missile Strike: Here’s What Happened 0:52 Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile 1:28 Russia cockpit video of damaged Syria base 2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign 3:07 Haley at confirmation hearing: I don't know everything about the U.N. Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Footage of a woman requesting a “white doctor without brown teeth” at a clinic in Mississauga, Ontario, has caused controversy. The woman says “being white in this country, I should just shoot myself,” before being confronted over her behavior and language by other people at the clinic. YouTube/Hitesh Bhardwaj via Storyful

Footage of a woman requesting a “white doctor without brown teeth” at a clinic in Mississauga, Ontario, has caused controversy. The woman says “being white in this country, I should just shoot myself,” before being confronted over her behavior and language by other people at the clinic. YouTube/Hitesh Bhardwaj via Storyful