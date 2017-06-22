In this June 15, 2017 photo, a visitor rides a bicycle along the Han river in Seoul, South Korea. In a country where bikes are either a poor man’s transportation or a weekend workout for spandex-clad racers, the longest and most highly engineered network of car-free paths in the world is being built through dense evergreen forests, down wildflower-lined river valleys and over steep mountain crests.
In this June 15, 2017 photo, a visitor rides a bicycle along the Han river in Seoul, South Korea. In a country where bikes are either a poor man’s transportation or a weekend workout for spandex-clad racers, the longest and most highly engineered network of car-free paths in the world is being built through dense evergreen forests, down wildflower-lined river valleys and over steep mountain crests. Lee Jin-man AP Photo
In this June 15, 2017 photo, a visitor rides a bicycle along the Han river in Seoul, South Korea. In a country where bikes are either a poor man’s transportation or a weekend workout for spandex-clad racers, the longest and most highly engineered network of car-free paths in the world is being built through dense evergreen forests, down wildflower-lined river valleys and over steep mountain crests. Lee Jin-man AP Photo

World

June 22, 2017 9:34 PM

South Korea's infrastructure boondoggle a boon for cyclists

By MARTHA MENDOZA and YOUKYUNG LEE Associated Press
SANGJU, South Korea

In a country where bikes are either a poor man's transportation or a weekend workout for spandex-clad racers, the longest and most highly engineered network of car-free paths in the world is being built through dense evergreen forests, down wildflower-lined river valleys and over steep mountain crests.

A South Korean schoolteacher has ridden his country's entire 2,700-kilometer (1,677-mile) of trails completed to date. Moon-wan Sup says, "If you like speeding fast you will need to train, but if you want to go slow, anyone can enjoy riding our paths."

Construction of the multimillion-dollar bike network was met with widespread disdain a decade ago as an expensive attempt to appease public contempt over a massive river restoration project approved without public input. But it's hard to hate a bike path.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors

London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors 0:36

London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors
At London tower fire scene, yells of 0:46

At London tower fire scene, yells of "She needs help"
Chaos after explosions at Ariana Grande concert 0:53

Chaos after explosions at Ariana Grande concert

View More Video

Nation & World Videos