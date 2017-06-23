Khmer Rouge leaders deliver closing defense at trial

In this Cambodia UN Court photo released Friday, June 23, 2017, Khieu Samphan, former Khmer Rouge Head of State, sits in court during the U.N.-backed war crimes tribunal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. On Friday, the tribunal held its closing statements in the case against the surviving Khmer Rouge leaders Khieu Samphan and Nuon Chea. The men are charged with a range of crimes including genocide, murder, rape and enslavement.

Hnet Sok Heng, Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia via the AP)