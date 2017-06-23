World

June 23, 2017 8:45 AM

Tourist bus hits top of Paris tunnel, 4 injured, 1 serious

The Associated Press
PARIS

A tour bus company says one of its double-decker, open-roof buses hit the roof of a Paris tunnel, injuring four people, one of them seriously.

Neither police nor rescue workers could be reached immediately to confirm details of the Friday accident, reported notably by BFM-TV.

The bus company, Big Bus Tours, said the bus had taken the tunnel because other routes were closed as Paris shows off its sporting ways as part of its candidacy for the 2024 Olympic Games. Traffic has been banned from large areas of the city center.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors

London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors 0:36

London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors
At London tower fire scene, yells of 0:46

At London tower fire scene, yells of "She needs help"
Chaos after explosions at Ariana Grande concert 0:53

Chaos after explosions at Ariana Grande concert

View More Video

Nation & World Videos