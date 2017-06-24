This Friday, June 23, 2017 photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, shows the scene of a suicide bombing after a police raid in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Police said the bomber shot at them when they tried to raid the three-story house and that the man blew himself up during the confrontation, leading to the building's collapse.
June 24, 2017 3:05 AM

The Latest: Iran condemns plot targeting Mecca

The Associated Press
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

The Latest on a foiled plot targeting the Grand Mosque in the holy Muslim city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia (all times local):

10 a.m.

Saudi Arabia's regional rival Iran has condemned a plot to target the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

Iran's Foreign Ministry issued a statement Saturday quoting spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying "terrorism is rampant and growing now across the whole world."

He called on all nations to "be cautious" and said that Iran is ready to help other countries in confronting militants.

___

5:30 a.m.

Saudi state television has aired footage after the raid near the Grand Mosque in Mecca, showing police and rescue personnel running through the neighborhood's narrow streets where security forces confronted a suicide bomber.

Police say they engaged the bomber in a shootout at a three-story house. The bomber blew himself up and led to the building's collapse. The Interior Ministry says he was killed while the blast wounded six foreigners and five members of security forces.

Five other people were arrested.

The footage shows the blast demolished the building, its walls crushing a parked car. What appeared to be shrapnel and bullet holes peppered nearby structures.

