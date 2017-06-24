World

Second French journalist dies of Mosul mine blast injuries

The Associated Press
PARIS

A French journalist has died of injuries suffered from a mine blast earlier this week in Iraq while covering a military operation to root out Islamic State extremists from Mosul.

State-owned group France Televisions said in a statement Saturday that its reporter, Veronique Robert, died in a military hospital outside Paris where she had been transferred from Iraq.

Robert had undergone surgery in a Baghdad hospital before being repatriated to France, the statement said.

Her colleague, French video journalist Stephan Villeneuve, and their Iraqi Kurdish fixer and interpreter, Bakhtiyar Haddad, died earlier this week in the same explosion.

Veronique Robert was a war correspondent and had covered multiple conflicts in the Middle East, notably in Iraq, the statement said.

