World

June 25, 2017 6:36 AM

UK police: 6 hurt as vehicle crashes into pedestrians

The Associated Press
LONDON

British police say they have arrested a woman after a car collided with pedestrians outside a Newcastle sports center, injuring six people. Police say the incident is not believed to be terror-related.

Northumbria Police say officers are trying to determine what happened outside Westgate Sports Center in the northern English city of Newcastle on Sunday morning. The ambulance service said three children and three adults were being treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The police force said emergency services were at the scene and a 42-year-old woman has been arrested and is in police custody.

British media reported that an event was held at the sports center to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors

London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors 0:36

London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors
At London tower fire scene, yells of 0:46

At London tower fire scene, yells of "She needs help"
Chaos after explosions at Ariana Grande concert 0:53

Chaos after explosions at Ariana Grande concert

View More Video

Nation & World Videos