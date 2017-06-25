This vandalized penis-shaped rock shall rise again, activists promise

Someone chopped off the Trollpikken penis-shaped rock formation in southern Norway, activists say, and now they are collecting money to re-erect the rock.
Joggers discovered Saturday that the Trollpikken had cracked and noted drilling holes in the rock — something that experts say strongly suggests the rock was deliberately vandalized, The Associated Press reports.
By Sunday, more than 500 people had donated more than $10,600 to fix the formation south of the southern coastal city of Stavanger.
Kjetil Bentsen, who’s been leading efforts to make Trollpikken a more popular tourist attraction, told local newspaper Dalane Tidende that “someone” bored holes into its base “and cut off the whole formation,” the Guardian reports.
Remnants including metal bolts were found left at the site, and Bentsen said there were signs that clearly show someone wanted to destroy Trollpikken.
“This is terribly sad, and I’m appalled that someone could do something like this,” Bentsen said.
Police are looking for tips to find the person or persons who did it. They could face a one-year prison sentence for a serious environmental crime.
