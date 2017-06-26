Albanian police accompany ballot boxes at the end of Albania's general election voting in the capital Tirana, Sunday, June 25, 2017. Albanians voted Sunday in a general election with the country's two biggest political parties working together for membership of the European Union.
Albanian police accompany ballot boxes at the end of Albania's general election voting in the capital Tirana, Sunday, June 25, 2017. Albanians voted Sunday in a general election with the country's two biggest political parties working together for membership of the European Union. Hektor Pustina AP Photo
Albanian police accompany ballot boxes at the end of Albania's general election voting in the capital Tirana, Sunday, June 25, 2017. Albanians voted Sunday in a general election with the country's two biggest political parties working together for membership of the European Union. Hektor Pustina AP Photo

World

June 26, 2017 3:30 AM

Albania's Socialists far ahead in early vote count

The Associated Press
TIRANA, Albania

Preliminary results show that Albania's left-wing Socialist Party has won a new governing mandate in crucial elections in the country's bid to launch membership negotiations with the European Union.

The Central Election Commission's preliminary results after counting one-third of the votes Monday morning show the Socialist party of Prime Minister Edi Rama winning almost half the votes compared to 28 percent of the opposition Democratic party of Lulzim Basha.

Turnout fell to 47 percent, or 6 points lower than in previous polls in 2013.

Holding a free and fair election is key to launching EU membership talks for the nation of 2.9 million, which is already a NATO member and that earned EU candidate status in 2014.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors

London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors 0:36

London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors
At London tower fire scene, yells of 0:46

At London tower fire scene, yells of "She needs help"
Chaos after explosions at Ariana Grande concert 0:53

Chaos after explosions at Ariana Grande concert

View More Video

Nation & World Videos