World

June 27, 2017 9:23 PM

One Hong Kong, two sentiments after 20 years of Chinese rule

By KELVIN CHAN Associated Press
HONG KONG

Hong Kong is planning a big party as it marks 20 years under Chinese rule. But many people in the former British colony are not in the mood to celebrate.

Fireworks, a gala variety show and Chinese military displays are among the official events planned to coincide with a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping starting Thursday for the occasion.

Under the surface, tensions are simmering as Hong Kongers, especially the young, chafe at life under the tightening grip of China's Communist leaders.

They tick off a list of concerning incidents: the secret detentions of five booksellers; the flood of mainland money buying local property; the Chinese immigration officers working in a rail station under construction and the local branch of Beijing's Palace Museum set up without public consultation.

