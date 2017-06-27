World

Iran accuses US of 'brazen' plan to change its government

The Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS

Iran is accusing U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson of "a brazen interventionist plan" to change the current government that violates international law and the U.N. Charter.

Iran's U.N. Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo said in a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres circulated Tuesday that Tillerson's comments are also "a flagrant violation" of the 1981 Algiers Accords in which the United States pledged "not to intervene, directly or indirectly, politically or militarily, in Iran's internal affairs."

Tillerson said at a June 14 House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the State Department budget that U.S. policy is to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons "and work towards support of those elements inside of Iran that would lead to a peaceful transition of that government."

Khoshroo urged all countries to condemn such "grotesque" statements.

