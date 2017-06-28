Millions in Nepal vote in second phase of local elections

FILE - In this Sunday, May 14, 2017, file photo, Nepalese stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the local election in Bhaktapur, Nepal. Millions of people in Nepal are voting Wednesday, June 28, in the second phase of local elections to choose municipal and village councils despite threats from ethnic groups that oppose the polls. More than 162,000 security forces were patrolling the election areas. There were no immediate reports of election-related violence. Niranjan Shrestha, File AP Photo