June 28, 2017 4:36 AM

UK prosecutors to outline plans on Hillsborough charges

The Associated Press
LONDON

U.K. prosecutors are set to announce whether they plan to lay charges in the deaths of 96 people in the Hillsborough stadium crush.

Families of those killed in the April 1989 disaster are gathering in the northwestern English city of Warrington on Wednesday to be told of the decision by prosecutors.

The tragedy at the Hillsborough stadium in Sheffield unfolded when more than 2,000 Liverpool soccer fans flooded into a standing-room section behind a goal, with the 54,000-capacity stadium already nearly full for the match against Nottingham Forest.

The victims were smashed against metal anti-riot fences or trampled underfoot, and many suffocated. The original inquest recorded verdicts of accidental death, but families challenged it.

Margaret Aspinall, of the Hillsborough Family Support Group, says, "All we want is accountability, nothing more and nothing less."

