World

June 29, 2017 9:15 AM

Police: 1 killed, others wounded in Spain shooting incident

By ARITZ PARRA Associated Press
MADRID

Police in northeastern Spain are looking for a person who fired shots in a coastal town of Catalonia, killing one person and wounding several others before fleeing.

A spokesman with Catalonia's regional police said the incident in the town of Vilanova i la Geltru was under investigation but said authorities had ruled out any links to terror. He said it was unclear Thursday how many people are wounded. The spokesman refused to be identified by name in accordance with internal protocol.

Vilanova i la Geltru is 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Barcelona.

Incidents involving firearms are very rare in Spain.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure”

Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure” 0:26

Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure”
London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors 0:36

London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors
At London tower fire scene, yells of 0:46

At London tower fire scene, yells of "She needs help"

View More Video

Nation & World Videos