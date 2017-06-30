China strongly protests US arms sales to Taiwan

FILE- In this Tuesday, May 25, 2017, file photo, a line of U.S. M60A3 Patton tank fire at targets during the annual Han Kuang exercises on the outlying Penghu Island, Taiwan. Beijing has strongly protested a U.S. plan to sell $1.4 billion worth of arms to Taiwan and demanded that the deal be canceled. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang on Friday said Washington should immediately stop the sale to avoid harming relations with Beijing. Chiang Ying-ying, File AP Photo