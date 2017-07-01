World

July 01, 2017 7:52 AM

Lebanese military rejects claims of abuse of Syrians

By SARAH EL DEEB Associated Press
BEIRUT

A senior Lebanese military official has dismissed allegations of abuse against hundreds of Syrian detainees caught up in a security sweep in a refugee settlement.

The official tells The Associated Press Saturday the mass detentions were necessary to determine who was behind a series of attacks against Lebanese troops. He said the detention of 355 Syrians "is not a directed aggression against anyone." The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

A suicide bomber blew himself up among a family of Syrian refugees during raids on two settlements in Arsal on Friday, killing a girl. Another struck near troops, wounding three soldiers. Three other suicide bombers blew themselves up during the clashes.

Pictures of detainees flat on the ground with their hands bound sparked accusations of abuse.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure”

Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure” 0:26

Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure”
London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors 0:36

London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors
At London tower fire scene, yells of 0:46

At London tower fire scene, yells of "She needs help"

View More Video

Nation & World Videos