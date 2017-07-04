Lockerbie bomber's family launches bid to appeal conviction

FILE In this Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2009 file photo Libyan Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, is seen below a portrait of Libyan Leader Moammar Gadhafi, at Tripoli Medical Center in Tripoli, Libya. Relatives of Abdelbaset al-Megrahi say he was wrongly convicted of the airliner bombing, which killed 270 people. The family's lawyer, Aamer Anwar, handed a dossier of evidence to the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission in Glasgow on Tuesday July 4, 2017. The commission will decide whether to hand the case to an appeals court. Abdel Magid Al Fergany, File AP Photo