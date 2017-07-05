World

July 05, 2017 4:30 AM

14 arrested in Spain in EU operation against Camorra gang

The Associated Press
MADRID

Spanish police have arrested 14 people in the northeastern city of Barcelona as part of a European operation against the Camorra organized crime gang.

The State prosecutors' office said there were also arrests in Italy and Germany in the Europol-coordinated operation Wednesday against drug-trafficking and money laundering.

Civil Guard police said 10 Italians, a Chilean, a Colombian, a Spaniard and a Venezuelan were arrested in Barcelona.

Police in Barcelona said several premises, including store rooms and restaurants, were being raided.

