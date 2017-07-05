German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, center left, and the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, center right, review the honor guards during the welcoming ceremony at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
World

July 05, 2017 5:11 AM

Chinese president meeting Merkel, visiting pandas in Berlin

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Chinese President Xi Jinping is in Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel — and to check in on two giant pandas his country just sent to a Berlin zoo on loan.

Xi's visit Wednesday comes ahead of both leaders' participation in the Group of 20 summit that begins Friday in Hamburg.

The leaders planned to talk over issues like trade and climate change and have lunch before heading to the zoo to see pandas Meng Meng and Jiao Qing, who arrived June 24.

China on Tuesday also announced that it would allow liver cancer experts from Germany, the U.S. and other countries to join a medical team treating imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Liu Xiaobo — another issue that was likely to come up between Merkel and Xi.

  Comments  

