FILE - In this Tuesday May 22, 2007 file photo, Rwandan president Paul Kagame looks on during the COMESA conference in Nairobi, Kenya. President Paul Kagame of Rwanda is criticizing diplomats he accuses of meddling in the country's internal affairs. Kagame, who is seeking another term in elections scheduled for August, said on Rwanda Television Wednesday that it's "unacceptable" for Western diplomats to summon presidential candidates.
FILE - In this Tuesday May 22, 2007 file photo, Rwandan president Paul Kagame looks on during the COMESA conference in Nairobi, Kenya. President Paul Kagame of Rwanda is criticizing diplomats he accuses of meddling in the country's internal affairs. Kagame, who is seeking another term in elections scheduled for August, said on Rwanda Television Wednesday that it's "unacceptable" for Western diplomats to summon presidential candidates. Sayyid Abdul Azim, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Tuesday May 22, 2007 file photo, Rwandan president Paul Kagame looks on during the COMESA conference in Nairobi, Kenya. President Paul Kagame of Rwanda is criticizing diplomats he accuses of meddling in the country's internal affairs. Kagame, who is seeking another term in elections scheduled for August, said on Rwanda Television Wednesday that it's "unacceptable" for Western diplomats to summon presidential candidates. Sayyid Abdul Azim, File AP Photo

World

July 05, 2017 9:43 AM

Rwanda's Kagame rebukes Western diplomats over elections

By Ignatius Ssuuna Associated Press
KIGALI, Rwanda

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda is accusing diplomats of meddling in the country's internal affairs.

Kagame, who is seeking another term in August elections, said on Rwanda Television Tuesday that it's "unacceptable" for Western diplomats to summon presidential candidates.

According to a list approved by the electoral commission, Kagame is up against Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda. Three others still await approval.

One of the aspirants, Diane Rwigara, on Tuesday met the head of the European Union delegation, Michael Ryan, who in a Twitter post asked electoral officials to clarify Rwigara's situation.

Kagame said that "diplomatic missions "should not replace the electoral commission."

Kagame, who has been Rwanda's de facto leader or president since the end of the 1994 genocide, is widely expected to win comfortably.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

U.S. Marines conduct artillery strikes against ISIS in Syria

U.S. Marines conduct artillery strikes against ISIS in Syria 1:45

U.S. Marines conduct artillery strikes against ISIS in Syria
Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure” 0:26

Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure”
London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors 0:36

London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors

View More Video

Nation & World Videos