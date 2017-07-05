Rwanda's Kagame rebukes Western diplomats over elections

FILE - In this Tuesday May 22, 2007 file photo, Rwandan president Paul Kagame looks on during the COMESA conference in Nairobi, Kenya. President Paul Kagame of Rwanda is criticizing diplomats he accuses of meddling in the country's internal affairs. Kagame, who is seeking another term in elections scheduled for August, said on Rwanda Television Wednesday that it's "unacceptable" for Western diplomats to summon presidential candidates. Sayyid Abdul Azim, File AP Photo