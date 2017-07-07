Ex-Gitmo inmate receives multimillion payment from Canada

FILE - This May 7, 2015, file photo, former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Omar Khadr speaks to media outside his lawyer Dennis Edney's home in Edmonton, Alberta. Khadr, who pleaded guilty to killing a U.S. soldier in Afghanistan, has received a multimillion-dollar payment from Canada's government after a court ruling said his rights were abused, a Canadian official said Thursday night, July 6, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP, File Jason Franson