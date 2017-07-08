Revelers enjoy the Pride London Parade in London, Saturday, July 8, 2017. The parade attracts an estimated crowd of 1 million people, while around 26,500 people are taking part in the annual Parade making this the city's biggest one-day event and one of the world's biggest LGBT+ celebrations.
Revelers enjoy the Pride London Parade in London, Saturday, July 8, 2017. The parade attracts an estimated crowd of 1 million people, while around 26,500 people are taking part in the annual Parade making this the city's biggest one-day event and one of the world's biggest LGBT+ celebrations. Frank Augstein AP Photo
Revelers enjoy the Pride London Parade in London, Saturday, July 8, 2017. The parade attracts an estimated crowd of 1 million people, while around 26,500 people are taking part in the annual Parade making this the city's biggest one-day event and one of the world's biggest LGBT+ celebrations. Frank Augstein AP Photo

World

July 08, 2017 12:40 PM

Mayor says London's pride parade 'best antidote' to tragedy

The Associated Press
LONDON

London's mayor has called the Pride in London parade the biggest ever and says the celebration provides the "best antidote" to recent tragedies.

Sadiq Khan on Saturday told revelers at the gay pride event that the festivities provided welcome relief from recent bouts with terrorism.

The annual parade honored members of the emergency services who were praised for heroic work responding to extremist attacks and the Grenfell Tower fire.

More than 25,000 people took part in the gala parade, with up to 1 million people watching in central London.

The huge crowd included many representing countries where homosexual acts are still criminalized.

As part of the festivities, a rainbow flag is to be projected onto the Houses of Parliament for the first time.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise
U.S. Marines conduct artillery strikes against ISIS in Syria 1:45

U.S. Marines conduct artillery strikes against ISIS in Syria
Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure” 0:26

Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure”

View More Video