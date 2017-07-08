‘You want me to seize your kids?’ Officer berates mother who left children in car

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:05 Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car Pause 3:29 North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 1:45 U.S. Marines conduct artillery strikes against ISIS in Syria 0:26 Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure” 0:36 London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors 0:46 At London tower fire scene, yells of "She needs help" 0:53 Chaos after explosions at Ariana Grande concert 3:33 How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 2:10 How to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in space 2:22 Examining North Korea’s missiles Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes. Storyful

A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes. Storyful