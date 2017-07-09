World

July 09, 2017 11:19 PM

Tour bus crashes in Peru's capital, killing at least 9

The Associated Press
LIMA, Peru

Peruvian officials say a double-decker tour bus went out of control and rolled over on a narrow road in the hills, killing at least nine people and injuring 25.

Firefighter Cesar Suito told The Associated Press that the injured included a Canadian and a Chilean.

Peru's Ministry of Health says the accident Sunday night happened about 2 kilometers (a mile) from the presidential palace in Lima. Its statement says the local bus was driving on San Cristobal hill to give the passengers a panoramic view of the city.

The ministry says the bus appears to have been moving at excessive speed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise
U.S. Marines conduct artillery strikes against ISIS in Syria 1:45

U.S. Marines conduct artillery strikes against ISIS in Syria

View More Video