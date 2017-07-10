Pakistan concludes probe into PM family's offshore accounts

Pakistani police officers stand guard near boxes carrying evidence in an anti-graft probe, as it arrived at the Supreme Court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, July 10, 2017. Pakistani officials said Monday that the probe into corruption allegations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's family is over and that the investigators have handed over their report to the Supreme Court. Talal Chaudhry, a spokesman for Sharif's ruling party ruling party, denounced the probe as part of a "conspiracy" aimed at removing the premier from office. B.K. Bangash AP Photo