How many people has Hurricane Irma killed?

More Videos 0:54 Watch a 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattle Mexico Pause 1:31 Hurricane Jose is now a Category 4 and it's following in Irma's path 4:25 UNC board bans civil rights center from giving legal help to poor, minorities 0:33 Irma rides coast of Cuba toward Florida: Jose now at Category 4 2:49 NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down' 0:13 Hurricane Irma leaves destruction after passing over British Virgin Islands 1:56 Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 3:12 Hurricane Irma: NC still under State of Emergency into weekend 0:49 Duke Life Flight helicopter crashes, kills four 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Satellite imagery shows 3 hurricanes churning in Atlantic basin Three hurricanes churned through the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean and Gulf this week. Satellite imagery from NASA and the NOAA posted on Friday, September 8, showed Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Katia. The imagery shows as Irma overtook the Caribbean islands and started its track to Florida with Jose tracking behind it. Three hurricanes churned through the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean and Gulf this week. Satellite imagery from NASA and the NOAA posted on Friday, September 8, showed Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Katia. The imagery shows as Irma overtook the Caribbean islands and started its track to Florida with Jose tracking behind it. NASA-NOAA via Storyful

Three hurricanes churned through the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean and Gulf this week. Satellite imagery from NASA and the NOAA posted on Friday, September 8, showed Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Katia. The imagery shows as Irma overtook the Caribbean islands and started its track to Florida with Jose tracking behind it. NASA-NOAA via Storyful