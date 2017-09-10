Sporting a black eye, pope urges Colombians to reconcile

People wave to Pope Francis as he passes by in his popemobile in Medellin, Colombia, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Francis flew to a rain-soaked Medellin on Saturday to console orphans, the poor and sick — and to demand priests and ordinary Colombians look beyond rigid church doctrine to care for sinners and welcome them in.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
A woman holds up a sign with the Spanish message "I love you Pope Francis" as he celebrates Mass at the Enrique Olaya Herrera airport in Medellin, Colombia, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Andrew Medichini
AP Photo
People cheer as they wait in the rain for Pope Francis to offer a giant outdoor Mass in Medellin, Colombia, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
Pope Francis waves during a meeting with seminarians, nuns and Catholic families at La Macarena event center in Medellin, Colombia, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Luis Benavides
AP Photo
The relics of Madre Laura, Colombia's only Roman Catholic saint, are on display as Pope Francis addresses seminarians, nuns and Catholic families during a meeting at La Macarena event center in Medellin, Colombia, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Born in Colombia's coffee-growing region in 1874, Madre Laura was a nun and teacher who devoted her life to protecting indigenous tribes from discrimination when not outright violence by the country's white elite. Francis confirmed her sainthood in 2013.
Luis Benavides
AP Photo
Nuns Laura Margarita Alvarez and Maria Clara Arango get coffee at a concession stand at La Macarena event center where Pope Francis is to address members of the religious community in Medellin, Colombia, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Several nuns said they hope Francis will help them become messengers of peace.
Christine Armario
AP Photo
Pope Francis speaks to seminarians, nuns and Catholic families at La Macarena event center in Medellin, Colombia, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Luis Benavides
AP Photo
Nuns attend a meeting with Pope Francis at La Macarena event center, along with seminarians and Catholic families in Medellin, Colombia, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Luis Benavides
AP Photo
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to La Macarena event center to meet with seminarians, nuns and Catholic families in Medellin, Colombia, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Luis Benavides
AP Photo
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
A bruised Pope Francis smiles during his visit to the Sanctuary of St. Peter Claver, in Cartagena, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Pope Francis wrapped up his Colombia trip with a deeply personal final day honoring St. Peter Claver, a fellow Jesuit who ministered to hundreds of thousands of African slaves who arrived in the port of Cartagena to be sold during Spanish colonial times.
Pool via AP
Alessandro Di Meo
A bruised Pope Francis is shown a baby to bless during his arrival to Cartagena, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Pope Francis wrapped up his Colombia trip with a deeply personal final day honoring St. Peter Claver, a fellow Jesuit who ministered to hundreds of thousands of African slaves who arrived in the port of Cartagena to be sold during Spanish colonial times.
Pool via AP
Alberto Pizzoli
A bruised Pope Francis visits the Sanctuary of St. Peter Claver, in Cartagena, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Pope Francis wrapped up his Colombia trip with a deeply personal final day honoring St. Peter Claver, a fellow Jesuit who ministered to hundreds of thousands of African slaves who arrived in the port of Cartagena to be sold during Spanish colonial times.
Pool via AP
Alessandro Di Meo
Pope Francis prays an Angelus at the San Pedro Claver church Cartagena, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Francis praised St. Peter Claver in Cartagena on the final day of his Colombia trip Sunday. He was sporting a bruised, black eye after banging his head on his popemobile when it stopped short amid swarms of well-wishers.
Ricardo Mazalan
AP Photo
Pope Francis' greets people at his arrival at the San Francisco neighborhood in Cartagena, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Pope Francis arrived to Cartagena to honor St. Peter Claver, a 17th-century Jesuit who ministered to the tens of thousands of African slaves who arrived in the port to be sold. Francis returns to Rome on Sunday night.
Andrew Medichini
AP Photo
Pope Francis pauses as he prays an Angelus at the San Pedro Claver church Cartagena, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Francis praised St. Peter Claver in Cartagena on the final day of his Colombia trip Sunday. He was sporting a bruised, black eye after banging his head on his popemobile when it stopped short amid swarms of well-wishers.
Ricardo Mazalan
AP Photo
Pope Francis' white cassock speaks with Cartagena's Archbishop Jorge Enrique Jimenez Carvajal after knocking his face next to his eye on the popemobile in Cartagena, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Pope Francis arrived to Cartagena to honor St. Peter Claver, a 17th-century Jesuit who ministered to the tens of thousands of African slaves who arrived in the port to be sold. Francis returns to Rome on Sunday night.
Andrew Medichini
AP Photo
Pope Francis pray an Angelus at the San Pedro Claver church Cartagena, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Francis praised St. Peter Claver in Cartagena on the final day of his Colombia trip Sunday. He was sporting a bruised, black eye after banging his head on his popemobile when it stopped short amid swarms of well-wishers.
Andrew Medichini
AP Photo
Pope Francis greets the faithful with a bruise on his face after he knocked his head on the popemobile, in Cartagena, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said that "The pope is fine" but has "a bruise on his cheekbone and eyebrow.
Pool via AP
Alberto Pizzoli
A man uses his cellphone from a balcony as Pope Francis arrives in his popemobile at the San Pedro Claver church Cartagena, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Francis praised St. Peter Claver in Cartagena on the final day of his Colombia trip Sunday. He was sporting a bruised, black eye after banging his head on his popemobile when it stopped short amid swarms of well-wishers.
Andrew Medichini
AP Photo
Pope Francis celebrates Mass in the area of Contecar harbor in Cartagena, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Francis' visit to Cartagena got off to a rocky start when he banged his head on his popemobile when it stopped short amid swarms of well-wishers. The pontiff, who only had a hip-high bar to hold onto, lost his balance and suffered a bruised, black left eye and a cut on his eyebrow.
Andrew Medichini
AP Photo
People attend Mass celebrated by Pope Francis at the seaport in Cartagena, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
Ricardo Mazalan
AP Photo
People wait for the arrival of Pope Francis to celebrate Mass in the area of the Contecar harbor in Cartagena, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
Andrew Medichini
AP Photo
People attend Mass celebrated by Pope Francis at the seaport in Cartagena, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
Ricardo Mazalan
AP Photo
People wave to Pope Francis as he passes by in his popemobile in Medellin, Colombia, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
Pope Francis waves to the crowd from his popemobile as he arrives to celebrate Mass at a park in Villavicencio, Colombia, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017.
Andrew Medichini
AP Photo
A woman waits to greet Pope Francis in Cartagena, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Pope Francis arrived to Cartagena to honor St. Peter Claver, a 17th-century Jesuit who ministered to the tens of thousands of African slaves who arrived in the port to be sold. Francis returns to Rome on Sunday night.
Andrew Medichini
AP Photo
Pope Francis blesses children, as he departs the Nunciature in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Francis slept four nights at the Nunciature during his visit the the South American country.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
Residents greet Pope Francis in Cartagena, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Pope Francis arrived to Cartagena to honor St. Peter Claver, a 17th-century Jesuit who ministered to the tens of thousands of African slaves who arrived in the port to be sold. Francis returns to Rome on Sunday night.
Andrew Medichini
AP Photo
Former FARC rebel Carlos Juan Carlos Murcia, who lost his left hand, embraces Pope Francis during a prayer meeting for reconciliation at Las Malocas Park in Villavicencio, Colombia, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Pope Francis is visiting the area once besieged by leftist rebels for an event that brings victims and victimizers together.
Andrew Medichini
AP Photo
Priests wave from the stage where Pope Francis will celebrate Mass in Villavicencio, Colombia, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. At an open-air Mass, Francis praised those who had resisted "the understandable temptation for vengeance" and instead sought out peace.
Ricardo Mazalan
AP Photo
Pope Francis smiles at his driver as he arrives to the Nunciature at the end of his day of activities in Villavicencio, Colombia, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Francis has made reconciliation the central theme of his five-day trip after promising to visit the country upon the signing of last year’s peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.
Ivan Valencia
AP Photo
Residents sit on top of a home to get a better view of Pope Frances celebrating Mass at a park in Villavicencio, Colombia, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. The sign reads in Spanish "Pope Francis, Welcome to Villavicencio!"
Ricardo Mazalan
AP Photo
